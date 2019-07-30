11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best for Training GET IT!

Garmin Forerunner 25

Why We Love It: Sturdy and well-built, Garmin is a name brand we trust.

The Forerunner 25 is designed by and for active people. Ideal for runners, it can take jostling and shaking and sweat and pressure, and still deliver accurate metrics. And it claims to be waterproof to five atmospheres, so it’s safe for showering and surface swimming.

The Garmin Connect community is a fantastic feature, too. It lets you map your rides and runs, share them with friends, and hook up with like-minded fitness enthusiasts when you’re out on the trail.

PROS:

-Designed for activity, built to last.

-Classic retro design

CONS:

-It won’t track sleep patterns, but many devices you already own do.

Get It: Pick up the Garmin Forerunner 25 ($95) at Walmart