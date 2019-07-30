11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best Large Face GET IT!

BingoFit

Why We Love It: Hard to miss that face no matter where you are.

The BingoFit is great for when you’re on the move. You can quickly and easily see exactly where you are—and where you need to get—with just a glance, no matter if you’re jogging, kayaking, or shooting the rapids.

It’s a large face, but a very clean UX interface with no protruding buttons or bright colors (unless you choose a colored band, of course).

PROS:

-Five different face themes to suit your needs and moods.

CONS:

-For a more seamless experience, many reviewers recommend setting up the app before syncing to your phone.

Get It: Pick up the BingoFit ($39 with coupon) at Amazon