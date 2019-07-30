11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best OverallGET IT!
Garmin Vivofit 4
Why We Love It: The textured tire-tread band is super-cool. And it comes with an extended one-year warranty.
The latest Vivofit lets you ditch the charging cord, thanks to its 1-plus year battery life. It’s also safe for the pool or the shower, and its always-on color display is bright and easy to see even in the sunlight. You can even customize the screen with colors, themes, faces, and phrases.
A weather widget provides a quick look at what the day will bring. And if you misplace your phone, the Vivofit can help you find it.
PROS:
-Prime eligible, so free shipping
-Amazing battery
-Lightweight and subtle
-24/7 tracking
-Extended warranty included
CONS:
-No notifications, but it’s designed for simplicity & ease—and long life
Get It: Pick up the Garmin Vivofit 4 ($90) at AmazonBack to top