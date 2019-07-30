11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best Overall GET IT!

Garmin Vivofit 4

Why We Love It: The textured tire-tread band is super-cool. And it comes with an extended one-year warranty.

The latest Vivofit lets you ditch the charging cord, thanks to its 1-plus year battery life. It’s also safe for the pool or the shower, and its always-on color display is bright and easy to see even in the sunlight. You can even customize the screen with colors, themes, faces, and phrases.

A weather widget provides a quick look at what the day will bring. And if you misplace your phone, the Vivofit can help you find it.

PROS:

-Prime eligible, so free shipping

-Amazing battery

-Lightweight and subtle

-24/7 tracking

-Extended warranty included

CONS:

-No notifications, but it’s designed for simplicity & ease—and long life

Get It: Pick up the Garmin Vivofit 4 ($90) at Amazon