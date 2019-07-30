11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best Set It & Forget It GET IT!

FitBit Inspire HR

Why We Love It: there’s no need to set sport modes; it automatically recognizes when we’re working out.

The Inspire HR is made by FitBit, and while you could spend far less on a tracker, there’s something to be said for going with the tech you trust. Unlike some of the less-pricy models, it tracks your heart rate 24/7, measures your sleep patterns, and has swim tracking.

You’ll reach your fitness goals faster if you’re mindful of them. The Inspire keeps you aware while keeping you connected—no matter where you are.

PROS:

-Not only is it pool- and shower-safe, it has a swim tracker

-Goes into (and out of) Sport modes automatically

-Long strap for any size fitment

CONS:

-Some reviewers claimed the set-up process was wonky—but that customer service was helpful.

Get It: Pick up the Fitbit Inspire HR ($100) at Walmart