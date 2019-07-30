11 Great Fitness Trackers Under $100

Best Traditional GET IT!

Withings Activite Pop

Why We Love It: It looks like a watch, not a fitness tracker.

Sometimes you don’t want to look like you’re counting steps, or calories. If you’re after a watch that also tracks fitness, the Withings Activite Pop fits the bill.

It’s a classy, simple face, free of buttons, levers, and colors. A stainless steel case houses a face with hour marks, but no numbers. The second dial is the catch; it’s an step-tracker with ten hash-marks. You set the parameters within the Withings app. And if you use any number of Withings’ great smart scales, you can seamlessly sync all three devices in the same app.

PROS:

-Subtle and classy, we can wear it most anywhere.

-Very comfortable and lightweight.

CONS:

-A bit harder to read at-a-glance but then, but this is the fitness tracker for when you don’t want everyone to know you’re tracking your fitness.

Get It: Pick up the Withings Activite Pop ($80) at Walmart