Anthony Kiedis

The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman is often referred to as “the world’s healthiest frontman.” At 56, Anthony Kiedis is just as wild on stage as ever and still performs shirtless and proudly rocks his chiseled abs. The rock star attributes much of his strength and endurance to his recent hobby of surfing. He also frequents Equinox gym in Los Angeles and is often seen jogging. Kiedis follows a mainly vegan diet but says that he will occasionally “dabble in sustainable fish and dawdle in the consumption of eggs.”