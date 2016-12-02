Arnold Schwarzenegger

It’s inevitable that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be one of the fittest men in the room; no matter what age he turns. And at 72, he’s still a fitness idol to many. The action star/former California governor live streamed 30 minutes of his daily workout in which he stressed the importance of doing full repetitions, exhaling as you exert yourself, and working out abdominal muscles every day. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Schwarzenegger says that his fitness goals have changed from his days of Pumping Iron. “When I was 20, I wanted to be a world champion in bodybuilding, so then it was five hours a day [in the gym], and lifting as heavy as I could,” he explains. “Today, it’s about how can I hold on to the body. Because, as you know, as you get older the muscles deteriorate, so what the weight training does is gives it the opportunity to keep and hold on as long as possible. My goal now is to just stay fit and strong.” His daily maintenance routine involves 90 minutes of exercise and doing a combination of cycling and weights.