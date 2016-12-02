Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood recently turned 55, but he’s not letting his age slow him down. “Your idea of 50 and aging is a state of mind. We’re all aging, some faster than others, so I try to just slow down the whole process,” he tells AARP. The Deep Impact star’s version of this involves a regular fitness routine and proper recovery with the help of supplements such as Omega XL. He’s also admitted to hopping on diet crazes whenever he needs to quickly shed some pounds. He told Regis and Kelly, for instance, that he once attempted the Master Cleanse to get in shape for an upcoming season of The Event. Lately, Underwood reportedly woke up early and trained intensely for his stint as the lead CIA instructor on ABC’s Quantico.