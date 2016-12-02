Brad Pitt

It’s hard to believe that Brad Pitt is already in his 50s. His physique sure doesn’t show it! Throughout his career, the actor has kept in great shape and has even amplified that at times in order to bulk up for roles in movies like Fight Club, Troy, Fury and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. In fact, Pitt’s Fight Club workout has become an extremely popular program for shedding fat and building lean muscle. The regimen targets one muscle group per day and is mixed in with an array of cardio. And for films like Fury, Pitt has been known to work out for 90 minutes daily and perform a combination of compound and isolation exercises. The actor is said to eat a diet that is rich in salmon, walnuts, and chia seeds. He also drinks plenty of water, takes supplements, drinks collagen smoothies, and gets an occasional IV vitamin drip.