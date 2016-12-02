Bruce Springsteen

Age certainly hasn’t slowed down “The Boss.” At 70, Bruce Springsteen is still performing his marathon nearly 4-hour-long concerts. He even has the energy to hop off stage and crowd surf around in the audience, all the while maintaining the stamina to belt out vocals to hit tunes like “Hungry Heart.” To keep in shape, Springsteen reportedly alternates running 4 to 6 miles with strength training every other day, even when out on the road. The esteemed rocker is said to watch what he eats and follows a mostly vegetarian diet.