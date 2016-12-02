Christopher Meloni

For years, 58-year-old Christopher Meloni chased criminals around the streets on Law & Order: SVU. And that, of course, required that he stay in Hollywood-worthy shape. The actor has been working out for as long as he can remember and has tried everything from the Arnold workout to the Navy SEAL workout and crossfit. Nowadays, he rotates between martial arts, basketball, football, yoga, and waterskiing with a weightlifting routine. Meloni likes to mix things up and keep his body on its toes because otherwise “the muscles lose their communication with one another,” he says.