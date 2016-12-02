David Duchovny

59 has got nothing on David Duchovny. The X-Files star still looks fantastic with a shirt off. The actor keeps himself in shape by doing Lagree Pilates at Los Angeles area Pilates Plus locations. He’s also competed in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon six times, is an avid runner, and follows an exercise routine of weightlifting and a variety of sports including basketball, swimming, boxing, and baseball. Duchnovy also considers himself to be a “very lazy vegetarian. I really don’t have any secrets to looking young; I just eat well. I exercise, take one-a-day vitamins,” he says. “On a health scale of 1 to 10, I’ll put my diet at a 9.”