Dennis Quaid

At 65, Dennis Quaid is still able to ditch his shirt on the beach and draw a crowd. In 2011, he starred in the Bethany Hamilton biopic, Soul Surfer, and seems to have fallen in love with the sport as a result. In recent years, the Vantage Point actor has been spotted surfing around the beaches of Maui. He’s been working out throughout his entire life and stresses the importance of starting at an early age and keeping up with a fitness routine. “Start young. Because once you lose it, it’s hard to get it back,” he says. Quaid’s fitness routine involves cycling, yoga, and playing golf.