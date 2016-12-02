Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is 64, but looking at him, you’d never know it. To maintain his sculpted body, the actor practices portion control and places an emphasis on a high protein, low carb diet. In recent years, he’s said to have cut down his meat consumption and in 2013, he said he’s a vegetarian. “But sometimes I’ll cheat and have chicken,” he said. The Training Day star works closely with personal trainers such as Kacy Duke. To prepare for his Oscar-nominated turn in Fences, Washington focused on boxing and interval training. The actor/director/producer works hard for his body.