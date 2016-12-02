Gordon Ramsay

Many of Gordon Ramsay’s colleagues have joked that he is “too fit to be a chef.” The 52-year-old celebrity cook has raced in over 15 marathons, three ultra marathons, four half Ironman events, and the world’s toughest Ironman competition in Hawaii. Working in the kitchen all day almost inevitably results in a chef packing on a few pounds but Ramsay seems to have found the secret to not falling victim to that. He eats healthy whenever he can, admitting to enjoying kale chips over the chocolate chip variety but tells Bon Appetit that he’s allergic to the words “paleo, vegan, and gluten free.”