John Stamos

At 56, Uncle Jesse has still got it. What does he credit his chiseled physique to? “I do Pilates,” he tells Star Magazine. “I go in and it’s all women except for me. And I know they make up these exercise like, ‘Hey John! Come over here and do the penguin!’ and I’m like, ‘The penguin? That’s a weird one.”’ And my legs are all over the place and it looks like I’m getting a PAP smear. I think they just do it to make me look silly but it keeps me in shape!” Stamos jokes that since he started attending regular Pilates classes, he is able to say that he is thankful for his “beautiful woman’s body.”