Jon Bon Jovi

Touring the globe with Bon Jovi doesn’t keep Jon Bon Jovi from being one of the fittest rock stars of his era. The 57-year-old frontman stays in shape by running six days a week for an hour, as well as lifting weights and doing balancing/stability exercises. He also recently discovered a love of yoga. “I was doing workout 101 for years: treadmill, elliptical, weights. Now I’m going to do yoga and enjoy it. I’m a 21st-century man,” he says. When he hits the road, Bon Jovi brings a healthcare professional along with him who acts as his nutritionist, trainer, and chiropractor. The rocker is also into healthy foods and loves to snack on grilled fish and low-fat Greek yogurt, drinks plenty of water, and does acupuncture and cold laser therapy to ease inflammation.