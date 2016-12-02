Laird Hamilton

At 55, Laird Hamilton is still out there showing the ocean who is boss. And this requires grit, stamina, and a very strong core. In addition to being a big-wave surfing champ, the California native is known for developing an extensive program of underwater workouts that “increase strength, cardiovascular, endurance, and mental focus.” He launched the series alongside his athletic wife, Gabrielle Reece, and often partakes himself. The duo teams up to host fitness retreats such as the Laird Hamilton Lifestyle Weekend and make staying in impressive shape part of their daily lives. Diet wise, Hamilton stays away from sugar, embraces healthy fats, but avoids being too disciplined.