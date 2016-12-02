Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz doesn’t hit the stage without rocking a skintight shirt, which shows off his washboard abs, a vest over a bare chest, or a tank that reveals his bulging biceps. So whether he’s gallivanting across stage belting out the lyrics to “Let Love Rule” or hitting the big screen in films like The Hunger Games, the 55-year-old is always toned. Kravitz told USA Today that the secret to his killer abs is “Good genes, eat well, workout.” Diet-wise, he opts for organic and nutrient-dense foods and has even been known to hop on the raw food train. But how does Kravitz keep so fit on the road? “To stay fit, I always carry a jump rope with me,” he tells BlackDoctor.org “And I run. I like to be outdoors doing things that you can do with your body—pull-ups, sit-ups, push-ups, squats. Gyms are cool, but I find them boring. I prefer to run outside in nature—it’s far more inspiring.”