Liam Neeson

If you’ve seen any of the Taken movies or pretty much anything else Liam Neeson has been in over the years, you know that he’s a lean killing machine. The 67-year-old has had to get into prime shape for almost every film role he’s ever taken on so it’s safe to say that his fitness routine is on point. “I keep a pretty fit life,” the actor tells Collider. “I mix it up. I do a lot of power walking. I use a lot of kettlebells.” Neeson also focuses on stamina-inducing workouts that allow him to be the action star that we see him as on screen. He credits his background as an amateur boxer with providing him with the foundation for the types of physically demanding roles that he has taken on over the years.