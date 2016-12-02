Health & Fitness

The Fittest Male Celebrities Over 50

Patrick Dempsey at the "The Art of Racing in the Rain" premiere in August 2019
Patrick Dempsey

Grey’s Anatomy star and professional racecar driver Patrick Dempsey knows a thing or two about keeping in shape. At 53, he does a mixture of core exercises and cardio. He also loves bicycling, jogging, and weight lifting, which he does under the guidance of a personal trainer. “Cycling has done tremendous [things] for my psyche, to get out in nature, the speed of it and the agility and stamina needed. I do a lot of running and training,” he tells Shed Your Weight. The actor aims to shed 300 to 600 calories per cardio session and strives to eat a diet low in refined carbohydrates and high in protein and healthy fats like fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds. “Having children in my forties, I want to be healthy for them when I get older. So I’m making the right choices when it comes to food,” he reveals.

