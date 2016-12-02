Patrick Dempsey

Grey’s Anatomy star and professional racecar driver Patrick Dempsey knows a thing or two about keeping in shape. At 53, he does a mixture of core exercises and cardio. He also loves bicycling, jogging, and weight lifting, which he does under the guidance of a personal trainer. “Cycling has done tremendous [things] for my psyche, to get out in nature, the speed of it and the agility and stamina needed. I do a lot of running and training,” he tells Shed Your Weight. The actor aims to shed 300 to 600 calories per cardio session and strives to eat a diet low in refined carbohydrates and high in protein and healthy fats like fish, eggs, nuts, and seeds. “Having children in my forties, I want to be healthy for them when I get older. So I’m making the right choices when it comes to food,” he reveals.