Captain Jean-Luc Picard is 79 and still has a six-pack! Several years ago, the esteemed actor posted a photo of himself in a bathing suit on the beach celebrating his 2016 Golden Globe nomination and the Internet went wild. “It wasn’t the abs I was thinking about showing. It was the pink shorts, the pink beach shoes, and the pink cocktail that I had in one hand,” he joked, during an interview with ET. The secret to his strong core? “Pushups,” he reveals. “It’s that simple.” In 2014, Stewart posted a photo of himself doing a one-arm push-up, a move that he incorporates into his fitness routine. Diet-wise, the X-Men actor is addicted to Marmite and loves to indulge with his wife’s signature white truffle risotto.