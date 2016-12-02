Health & Fitness

The Fittest Male Celebrities Over 50

Sir Patrick Stewart arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019
22
Sir Patrick Stewart arriving for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019Steve Vas / Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock 18 / 22

Patrick Stewart

Captain Jean-Luc Picard is 79 and still has a six-pack! Several years ago, the esteemed actor posted a photo of himself in a bathing suit on the beach celebrating his 2016 Golden Globe nomination and the Internet went wild. “It wasn’t the abs I was thinking about showing. It was the pink shorts, the pink beach shoes, and the pink cocktail that I had in one hand,” he joked, during an interview with ET. The secret to his strong core? “Pushups,” he reveals. “It’s that simple.” In 2014, Stewart posted a photo of himself doing a one-arm push-up, a move that he incorporates into his fitness routine. Diet-wise, the X-Men actor is addicted to Marmite and loves to indulge with his wife’s signature white truffle risotto.

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness