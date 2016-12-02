Rob Lowe

If you Google “Rob Lowe shirtless,” the images that pop up are still as impressive as they were 20 years ago. The man simply does not age. At 55, Lowe keeps himself trim by surfing and playing sports like tennis. He’s told People Magazine in the past that he works out every day during his lunch break on set. “I do it for my mental health, whatever I have time for,” he says. The self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie loves to do “anything physical” and is often seen hiking, biking, swimming in the ocean, or dropping down for a set of pushups on the beach.