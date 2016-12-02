Sting

Being a rock star often involves hours of sitting on tour busses and planes and eating unhealthy takeout meals. That is not the regimen of Sting. The 67-year-old singer credits his youthful on-stage energy to his dedicated yoga practice. “I perform on stage in much the same way I did when I was in my 20s or teens, and I’m doing it just as efficiently. And I put that down to yoga. Two decades of yoga has given me two extra decades of this career. I wouldn’t be able to do it if I was out of shape,” he tells Energy Times. To keep his body fueled, Sting sticks to a strict macrobiotic diet and has a personal chef that makes him mock tuna wraps and nutrient-dense soup.