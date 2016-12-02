Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is 73 years old and is still in the gym as often as he can be. Through he’s worked out throughout his career, he’s had to get in extreme shape for roles like Rocky, The Expendables, and Rambo. But nowadays, fitness is just as important to him. When he’s training for a film, the star reportedly works out six days a week and several times a day. In between jobs, Stallone has said that he cuts his gym time down to three 90-minute sessions per week in order to maintain his build and says that in his senior years, he feels “really good and much stronger” than he has ever felt. The action star eats a high protein, low carbohydrate diet and places an emphasis on resting in between workouts and taking supplements.