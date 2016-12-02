Tom Cruise

At 57, Tom Cruise is just as much of an action star as he was during the days of Top Gun. And that means staying in superior physical shape; he has to if he’s going to continue to perform his own crazy stunts such as scaling the side of the world’s tallest building (Dubai’s Burj Khalifa) and ditching his stunt driver to hop behind the wheel himself to act out a gritty car chase. To keep in Mission Impossible and Jack Reacher shape, Cruise does a mixture of weight training, bodyweight exercises, and HIIT intervals. He carries a portable gym with him everywhere he travels and follows a strict diet plan that eliminates processed foods, sweets, fried food, and refined carbs. The celebrated actor has worked with professional trainers such as Tom Dyer and has even looked to soccer superstar David Beckham for training inspiration.