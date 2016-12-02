Tony Goldwyn

President Fitzgerald was always shedding his clothes and hooking up with Olivia Pope on ABC’s Scandal. And aside from wanting to stay healthy, his many nearly naked television scenes are reason enough for the 59-year-old actor to keep in tip top shape. He jokes that it’s fear that motivates him to stay in ideal shape. “I have to stay in reasonably good shape so that I’m in striking distance of not being humiliated.” Diet-wise, Goldwyn likes to start out his day with strong black coffee, organic blueberries, Greek yogurt, and a lightly cooked egg white omelet with cremini mushrooms and gruyere cheese. He’s also a big fan of sushi.