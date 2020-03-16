Five 60% Alcohol Hand Sanitizers Still Available at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Can’t find any hand sanitizer at your local store? Here are five sanitizers that rate at least 60 percent alcohol—the minimum necessary for complete disinfecting as mandated by the Center for Disease Control.

These are indeed crazy times. We’ve all got to be as careful as we can be for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, because we’re all in the same boat a lot of stores are sold out of hand sanitizer.

60% Alcohol Hand Sanitizers

Even at Amazon, it’s getting hard to find a hand sanitizer that’s at least 60 percent alcohol. So you might need to get creative. For example, we located some medical alcohol swabs—the same kind your doctor wipes your skin with before he plunges the needle into your arm. These swabs are drenched in 75 percent alcohol—that’s why the doctor uses them. And that’s why you can, too.

We also found some insect bite relief swabs. They’re only 60 percent alcohol. So while the doctor wouldn’t use them to disinfect the skin before he gives you a shot, they do work great for relieving the sting of an insect bite. That’s mainly because they’ve got a touch of benzocaine to numb the skin around the bite. But with 60 percent alcohol, they’ll also sanitize your fingers or household surfaces, in a pinch.

Additionally, we found a few hand sanitizer gels that are still marked as available. Bear in mind, many of these types of products are shipping from overseas these days. So it may be a while before they arrive. Be sure to read the fine print to find the approximate delivery date. And be certain to check out online reviews by real users; rumors and stories of scammers are prevalent these days. And unfortunately, there are people in the world just trying to make a quick buck off of this health emergency.

We’re all in this together, folks. Be kind to one another. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. And share your resources if you can afford to.

And for gosh sakes, wash your hands. Or use one of these amazing hand sanitizers of 60 percent alcohol or more.

