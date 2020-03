Ictology 75% Hand Sanitizer Gel GET IT!

This anti-bacterial hand sanitizer gel has jojoba gel and vitamin E beads, to protect and soothe your skin. That’s important when you put this stuff on multiple times per day.

Get It: Pick up Ictology 75% Hand Sanitizer Gel ($9) Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!