1. Dead-Hang Chinup

Grasp a pullup bar with an underhand, shoulder-width grip, kick your legs behind you, cross your feet, squeeze your glutes, and pull your shoulders down and back. Your arms should be fully extended. This is the start position.

Pull yourself up so your collarbone is in line with the bar, pause, and take four seconds to lower yourself back to the start position.

If you feel like upping the intensity, wear a weighted vest or belt during the exercise.

