4. Grasshopper Pushup

Get into a pushup position with hands shoulder-width apart, but rest your knuckles on the floor instead of your hands. Keep your palms facing in. Keep your elbows tucked in and slowly lower your chest so it touches the ground. Brace your abs and push yourself back up.

If your knuckles hurt, just turn your hands to point your fingers outward to achieve the same motion.

