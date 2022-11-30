2. Rolling Skull Crusher With Press

Lie back on a bench holding a dumbbell in each hand straight above your chest. Slowly allow your elbows to bend and your upper arms to come back toward your face as you lower the dumbbells in a controlled motion. The dumbbells should end up behind your head.

Reverse the motion to return the dumbbells to their original position, then lower them to your chest and press them back up. That’s one rep.

Add extra power to this exercise by swapping the bench for a Swiss ball. That way, you’ll challenge your abs at the same time as your arms.

