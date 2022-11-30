5. Supinated Cable Row

Attach a straight bar to the low pulley of a cable station. (Note: Photo does not show a straight bar.) Grasp it with an underhand grip; keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Push your hips back with soft knees so your torso is at a 45-degree angle to the vertical. Row the bar to your belly button, and then slowly return to the start position.

If this is too easy, try doing it with a barbell and with your back totally horizontal.

