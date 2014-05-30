Fly for a Discount With the International Airline Program From American Express Travel





Getting ready to plan a new trip? Whenever you’re looking for flights and travel destinations, you’re going to want to go for a good price. One way to make sure you’re getting that is by checking out the new

from

American Express Travel.

The new program offers Platinum Card and Business Platinum Card members a slew of benefits and discounts as they look to book travel, including lower fares as well as reward points on airfare. If you’re going to travel, why not earn some extras and get some benefits out of it, right? With this program, card members as well as their guests can get lower fares on international flights.

There are 20 participating airlines and you’ll get access lower fares exclusively as part of the program when you book premium class tickets on international flights. Some of the airlines include Lufthansa, Emirates, Delta, Air France, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Iberia, among others.

To get it done, log in to your American Express Platinum or Business Platinum Card account, and then use the booking tool to search for seats. You can check in First Class, Business Class, or Premium Economy areas for your destination, and then you can choose the qualifying flights highlighted by the International Airline Program banner.

Some of the program details include:

Discounts on all front of cabin (first class, business class, premium economy class) inventory

Includes both refundable and non-refundable tickets

Allows discounts for the Card Member traveling alone or with up to seven additional passengers

Check out more about the program and all the details on the benefits at the American Express Travel website.