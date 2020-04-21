Jump Rope

Jumping rope requires cadence, focus and speed, and few exercises are more effective in getting the heart pumping. To the unaccustomed, it feels like sprinting up a steep hill. With time, however, skills improve. Since it also requires swinging a rope over your head, unless you have high ceilings and plenty of space, it’s best done outside.

Jumping rope is done forward, backward, crisscrossing your arms or with one foot at a time.

Jump rope for 30 seconds and then repeat after a two-minute break; if you miss, keep going.

