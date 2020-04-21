6 / 6

In 2014, Scott Johnston and Steve House’s book Training for the New Alpinism: A Manual for the Climber as Athlete, helped mountain sports athletes train smarter with the theory that “all training is exercise, but not all exercise is training.” Besides coaching and helping the world’s top climbers reach their objectives, the duo and their team at Uphill Athlete provide several training plans for all types of mountain sports. In the new shared crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, Uphill Athlete is now offering up 24 free in-home workouts.

These workouts are split up into three categories: Rainier (easiest), Denali (intermediate,) and Everest (hardest). From the Rainier series, Workout No. 5 aka the “Meat and Potatoes Workout” consists of squats, push-ups and “body rows,” an excellent and simple routine starter. Level up with more hard-core “leg day” workouts like Workout No. 8 from the Denali series (literal butt-kicker).

Uphill Athlete also provides free info on managing nutrition while isolating or sheltering in place. The team is also holding weekly Zoom meetings to discuss various issues like how to stay motivated, along with storytelling sessions about various climbing trips House, Johnston and other alpinists have done to help people stay fit, motivated and sane during this new era.

