Pull-Ups/Hangboarding

Pull-ups strengthen the arms, shoulders, back, and improve grip strength. A bar is required and many pull-up bars fit in doorways, where others can be wall-mounted and some are free-standing.

Many people—climbers included—can’t do a single pull-up, but that doesn’t stop them from trying. Just a little more effort each day, no matter how much, allows muscles to build up.

Where doing a pull-up isn’t required to climb, having strong fingers makes a big difference, which is why climbers use hangboards. This tool can be used for pull-ups, but their primary purpose is for hanging by your fingertips. Hangboards are thin rails with varying lengths, or pockets, made of wood or polyurethane. Check out this workout-routine training tool that Alex Honnold uses.

Hangboards and pull-up bars can also be used to build up abs by doing individual leg lifts, simultaneous leg lifts and front levers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!