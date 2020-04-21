Push-Ups

Push-ups strengthen the arms, chest, abs and upper back. They’re especially useful for climbers, as push-ups use antagonist muscles. Building up these muscles helps prevent injuries and tendonitis caused by overtraining.

Along with the standard push-up method, there’s also a plyometric style, as in dynamic. Think: the clapping push-ups seen in Rocky, though that is an extreme example. There’s also hands together, hands far apart, touching knee to elbow, and elevated styles (where either hands or feet are above the head to provide an incline). You can also do one-arm push-ups.

Push-ups are done in the kneeling position or plank-style. Build up to sets of 20 to 30. Pushup bars make the exercise more comfortable by alleviating wrist pain.

