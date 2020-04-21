Recovery

Muscles burn after a workout, and no one wants to sit around all day feeling achy. Proper nutrition and hydration help alleviate discomfort and recovery bars drinks help too. Floyd’s of Leadville makes a variety of recovery items, including a CBD-infused recovery bar designed for fueling muscles and reducing pain (since pain and inflammation reduction is one of the benefits of CBD).

Recovery drinks work well too, which is why many cyclists, runners and climbers use them between workouts. Osmo Nutrition makes hydrating drinks, including Active Hydration and Rapid Recovery. Additional recovery and hydration brands include Hammer Nutrition, Skratch Labs, Nuun, and Endurox R4.

