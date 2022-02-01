Frame Fitness: Why Pilates Is the Next Biggest Trend in At-Home Training

This article was produced in partnership with Thomas Herd

When you think of Pilates, most people imagine sleek studios filled with women gracefully maneuvering on a reformer. While Pilates is a form of exercise that is typically categorized as one for women, it was actually created by a man—Joseph Pilates—and, since its inception, has evolved greatly.

Today, Pilates is one of the leading forms of exercise for professional athletes not just for injury recovery, but when it comes to maintaining specific muscle groups. One up-and-coming company is challenging the way we consider doing Pilates with a reformer that was designed for home use. Meet the Frame Reformer from Frame Fitness.

As the fitness industry has gravitated toward digital at-home fitness over the last two years, and even before, with the integration of companies like Peloton, Mirror, Tonal, Hydrow, and others, Pilates for many years has remained the same. Long-time Pilates instructor and enthusiast CEO of Frame Fitness Melissa Bentivoglio set out to design her own version of an industrial Pilates reformer in 2018. But soon after, even before the onset of the pandemic, Bentivoglio saw a market for Pilates at-home and began developing what is now known as the Frame Reformer.

Made with women and men in mind, the Frame Reformer challenges everything we know about traditional Pilates classes with a reformer that was designed to deliver the same efficacy of an in-studio Pilates class—a low-impact, full-body workout that targets every muscle with precision. So while men are generally known for prioritizing mirror muscles and high-intensity workouts, a workout on the Frame Reformer targets smaller stabilizing muscles and your entire core—even when your abs aren’t the targeted muscle group.

With fitness trends gravitating toward the latest and greatest in chic new at-home exercise machines, the Frame Reformer redefines the idea of fitness at home with something that’s never been done before. Sure, over the years, there have always been forms of bikes, treadmills, rowers, etc. that have been adapted for home use, but never a Pilates reformer for at-home use that’s sleek, minimal, and innovative. As one of the first of its kind to facilitate an inclusive community for Pilates, Frame Fitness is poised as one of the next big disruptors in fitness with their new take on traditional Pilates for home use.

