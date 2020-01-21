Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s a pretty obvious thing to say but when you workout, you are going to sweat. If you’re doing it right, at least. But something you may not think about when it comes to your workout routine is that all that sweat can leave a stench not just on your clothing but also on your gym bag.

When you sweat, it’s going to stick to your clothes. You know that. That’s why you bring a chance of clothes with you to the gym. Switch out into something a little more appealing. But that sweat will end up stuck to your gym back and it will turn your gym back into a den of stink.

That can become a bit of a problem because not only will it turn your bag into a stink bomb, it will make the gym bag a germ haven. It will just attract more germs and nasty little creatures. You don’t want to carry around something like that.

So you can keep your gym bag fresh by picking up a gym bag freshener. These things are simple to use. You just put them in your gym bag and that’s it. Let them do their thing. It will kick the stink out of your bag which will then prevent any mold from forming by absorbing the nasty odors.

There are plenty of gym bag fresheners on the market, so it can be a bit overwhelming. When you go looking for the right kind, you need to ask yourself a few things. How long does it last and how many times do you need to replace them? What’s the scent, how many come in a bag? Like anything, you need to know what is right for you.

Luckily, we have gathered a few of our favorite options for you down below. Just check them out, look at the pros and cons, and then make the right decision for you to make for a less disgusting post-workout routine.

