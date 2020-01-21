Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

ANYI16 Natural Air Purifying Mini Bamboo Charcoal Bags

What’s great about these is that they last a long time. All you need to do is to take them out of your gym bag once a month and leave them out in the sun for an hour. Do that, and these will last you for a whole year. Which means you will get a lot of usage out of this 12 pack. These contain 25g more charcoal than most bags like them, which means you will get 50 percent more absorption out of them. Use them in your gym bag or even leave them in your shoes overnight.

Pros:

– Extra Strength

– Long-Lasting

Cons:

– Might be too many for you to use

Get It: Pick up the ANYI16 Natural Air Purifying Mini Bamboo Charcoal Bags ($14) at Amazon

