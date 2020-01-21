Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Balls 6-packGET IT!
You can’t go wrong with picking up something from Arm & Hammer when it comes to odor issues. These will handle the odor of even the stinkiest workout. Just put one of these balls into the bag and it will keep the bag fresh for 60 days. It will leave a clean orange scent in its stead.
Pros:
– Strong Odor Fighting Abilities
– Leaves A Fresh Scent
– Easy To Use
Cons:
– Don’t Last Very Long
Get It: Pick up the Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Balls 6 Pack ($19) at Amazon
