Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Bambloom Charcoal Odor Eliminator Absorber 2 Pack GET IT!

If you don’t want to buy a big pack of gym bag fresheners, this is the purchase for you. It will absorb the bad odor with no worries. You get two 50g bags, one of which is plenty to clean up your gym bag even a most vigorous workout. They can be used for two years if you leave them in the sun for an hour every week. You will get plenty of bang for your buck with these.

Pros:

– Strong Odor Fighting Capabilities

– Long-Lasting

Cons:

– Odorless

Get It: Pick up the Bambloom Charcoal Odor Eliminator Absorber 2 Pack ($7) at Amazon

