Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Eco-fused Deodorizing Balls 8 Pack GET IT!

Now these are a great, lightweight option for those of y’all looking to freshen up your gym bag. They will basically take up no space while kicking the crap out of the bad odor filling up your gym bag. You just need to take one of these balls and twist them open before you toss it in. Leave it there for a few hours and then take it out and twist it closed again. You will get two months of use out of each ball. That’s a good amount of time with this purchase. And the scent left in the bag will be a nice and fresh Ocean Fresh flavor.

Pros:

– Compact

– Strong Scent

Cons:

– A little more to do to use them

– So small they’re easier to lose

Get It: Pick up the Eco-fused Deodorizing Balls 8 Pack ($14) at Amazon

