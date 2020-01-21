Health & Fitness

Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer Pods
5
Amazon 5 / 5

Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer Pods

GET IT!

If you want to get a pair of gym bag fresheners, you can’t go wrong with getting these that are made specifically for/used by athletes. These last for an entire sports season (5-6 months) and will handle whatever stink you throw at it. This is a two-pack and what’s great about them is that you can attach them together to tackle a significantly heinous odor. And, they are reusable. Just recharge them after a while and they will never die on you. 

Pros:

– Made For/Used By Athletes

– Rechargeable

– Strong

Cons: 

– More expensive than most on the market

Get It: Pick up the Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer Pods ($20) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness