Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer Pods GET IT!

If you want to get a pair of gym bag fresheners, you can’t go wrong with getting these that are made specifically for/used by athletes. These last for an entire sports season (5-6 months) and will handle whatever stink you throw at it. This is a two-pack and what’s great about them is that you can attach them together to tackle a significantly heinous odor. And, they are reusable. Just recharge them after a while and they will never die on you.

Pros:

– Made For/Used By Athletes

– Rechargeable

– Strong

Cons:

– More expensive than most on the market

Get It: Pick up the Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer Pods ($20) at Amazon

