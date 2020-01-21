Freshen Up Your Workout Routine With These Gym Bag Fresheners

Gearhalo Sports Deodorizer PodsGET IT!
If you want to get a pair of gym bag fresheners, you can’t go wrong with getting these that are made specifically for/used by athletes. These last for an entire sports season (5-6 months) and will handle whatever stink you throw at it. This is a two-pack and what’s great about them is that you can attach them together to tackle a significantly heinous odor. And, they are reusable. Just recharge them after a while and they will never die on you.
Pros:
– Made For/Used By Athletes
– Rechargeable
– Strong
Cons:
– More expensive than most on the market
