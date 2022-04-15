Fuel Up Your Workouts With The Premium Supplements From Kaged

Whey Protein Isolate GET IT!

Looking to get your body riddled with lean muscle before beach season starts? Kaged’s Micropure Whey Protein Isolate is packed with 25g of protein for muscle growth, a full spectrum of amino acids for increases in protein synthesis, a digestive enzyme for enhanced absorption, and no colors or flavors from artificial sources–all while tasting like an ice cream shake.

Get It: Pick up Whey Protein Isolate ($59.99) at Kaged

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!