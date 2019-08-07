Get a Full-Body Workout From Home for Under $180

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Wouldn’t it be so much easier to get a workout in at home instead of heading to the gym? Unfortunately, so many machines can be bulky and unwieldy, and take up a ton of space. If you live in an apartment—or just have limited space to work with—setting up an in-home gym can feel like a near-impossible feat. Luckily, we found a full-body workout system at Touch of Modern that takes up hardly any space.

The Body Boss 2.0 is just 15 pounds, but it makes working out in the comfort and privacy of your home so much easier. It’s so light, you can even move it outside when it’s nice out. The Body Boss makes it so easy to work out anywhere, there are really no excuses not to get a short workout in every day.

The machine comes with a base, 4 resistance bands, a collapsible workout bar, 2 handles, 2 wrist straps, and a door anchor. It’s all packed into a custom carrying case. It also comes with an easy-to-understand manual. A free workout booklet explains how to get the most out of the machine. And within that, there is access to free guided workout videos. In all aspects, this is made for ease of use.

The Body Boss 2.0 has a base price point of $250. For everything that it can do, that’s a great price. But right now, you can pick it up for just $170 at Touch of Modern. Taking 32% off of a great price just makes it a must buy. Better yet, if you’re a first-time customer, you can get $10 off your first purchase. But hurry—the additional $10 off offer expires on August 13, so grab the Body Boss 2.0 while it’s still in stock at such a great price.

Get It: Pick up The Body Boss 2.0 ($160 with signup; was $250) at Touch Of Modern.

