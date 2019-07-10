Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With customized blends based on your fitness requirements, taste preferences, and dietary needs, Gainful has made protein powders personal. It’s turned the whole game upside-down. And now, Gainful takes protein personalization even further, with its new selection of delicious, single-serve flavor sticks.

Now you can have your own custom-made protein powder in your favorite flavor, any time you want. Regardless if you’re trying to build muscle or lose weight, no matter if you’re lactose intolerant or living vegan—whatever your goals, Gainful blends a protein powder just for you.

How Do Gainful Flavor Sticks Work?

Each Gainful box provides 28 servings of unflavored protein powder, blended just for you to suit your needs and goals. You also get 28 single-serve flavor packs in each box, so every protein shake becomes a custom-made treat. And you get to choose from six delicious flavors: Chocolate Fudge, Cookies & Cream, Cafe Mocha, Peanut Butter Cup, Strawberry Milkshake, and French Vanilla. You can mix and match four flavors in every box—that’s seven sticks of each flavor. They’re also free with every order of personalized protein, not just the first. Switch the flavors with each order if you like, or stick with your favorites as long as you wish.

Gainful lets you customize and personalize your fitness even further, by choosing to take a fresh delivery of 28 shakes’ worth of protein powder every four weeks ($49), every six weeks ($52), or eight weeks ($56).

How Does Gainful Custom Blend Its Protein Powders?

Gainful protein powders are created just for you, based on your goals. After a short quiz about your fitness goals, your workout regimen, and your dietary restrictions, Gainful comes up with a blend that perfectly suits your needs. It calculates the exact ratio of ingredients you need, and delivers a steady supply of custom-made protein powder right to your door.

And Gainful keeps it honest. You’re told exactly what’s going into your protein blend before you even place your order. And Gainful gives you the power to choose every ingredient if you want to mix it up. So any time you want to alter your protein powder blend, just go to the Gainful website and let them know. Your next delivery will be adjusted accordingly.

Plus, you get 24/7 support from a licensed dietician, so you can reach out any time and ask the questions that are important to you.

No matter your fitness goals or what dietary restrictions you have, there’s a protein powder just right for you. You could spend a ton of money trying to find that perfect protein powder that’s just right for your body and your lifestyle.

Or, you can go to Gainful, and get a custom-made protein powder that’s as unique and custom-made as you are.

Get It: Try Gainful today, and get four new flavor sticks (seven servings each) for FREE!

Check out all the products and gear we’ve selected for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

The 8 Best Types of Protein Powder for Bulking Up

Find A Protein Powder Just Right for You

The 5 Best Supplement Deals of the Week