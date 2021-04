360mg Full Spectrum CBD Dark Chocolate Bar GET IT!

Take a break from the stress that’s ailing you with a nice chocolate bar. A bar that won’t just soothe you thanks to it’s creamy goodness. But thanks to that amazing CBD that’s infused inside it.

Get It: Pick up the 360mg Full Spectrum CBD Dark Chocolate Bar ($25; was $35) at The CBDistillery

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!